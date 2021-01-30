Revamp in Vera

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Revamp in Vera
AVANT-GARDE: New look for Plaza de las Flores Photo credit: Vera town hall

THE facelift for Vera’s Plaza de las Flores will make it more resident-and environment-friendly.

The avant-garde design transforming an area of 2,000 square metres uses ultra-modern techniques and technology that will also be sustainable, explained Vera’s deputy mayor and Infrastructures councillor Alfonso Garcia.

-- Advertisement --

Within months, the Plaza will be a reference point for this kind of public space, he said.

The €400,000 contract to carry out the makeover is about to be put out to tender and the Plaza should be finished by the end of this year, the councillor revealed.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Revamp in Vera.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleASOS Poised To Close TopShop And Miss Selfridge Takeover
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here