Revamp in Vera

THE facelift for Vera’s Plaza de las Flores will make it more resident-and environment-friendly.

The avant-garde design transforming an area of 2,000 square metres uses ultra-modern techniques and technology that will also be sustainable, explained Vera’s deputy mayor and Infrastructures councillor Alfonso Garcia.

Within months, the Plaza will be a reference point for this kind of public space, he said.

The €400,000 contract to carry out the makeover is about to be put out to tender and the Plaza should be finished by the end of this year, the councillor revealed.

