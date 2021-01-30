Red Cross to get new headquarters in Nerja as the search begins for an ideal location.

NERJA Council has agreed to provide a location for the new headquarters, to promote the development of the activities, programs and services that the humanitarian organisation offers while attending to the needs of people in the municipality at risk of social exclusion.

The announcement was made by Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo (PP), who together with the regional president of the Red Cross, Eduardo Recio, accompanied by Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas (PP), visited several municipal premises with the aim of identifying the most suitable.

“It is very positive that the Red Cross has a permanent presence in Nerja given the important work they carry out in all areas, especially helping people in vulnerable situations in these moments of health, economic and social crisis,” said Armijo.

Rivas stressed that the council will continue to collaborate with the Red Cross in its ‘purchase card’ scheme in which families in need are able to buy basic food and hygiene products in local shops.

The cards are periodically topped up at the council’s Community Social Services Centre.

