Real Madrid’s Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home

Real Madrid’s hopes of catching La Liga leaders Atletico took a huge blow this afternoon (Saturday) when Levante left the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano with a 1-2 victory.

The match didn’t start too well for Los Blancos as Brazilian defender Eder Militao received a straight red card after a VAR check, for taking Sergio Leon down from behind, with only nine minutes on the clock.

Marco Asensio put 10-man Madrid in front after 13 minutes, after a lovely ball from Toni Kroos, but Jose Luis Morales levelled the match on 32 minutes, with a Roger Marti strike sealing the three points for Levante after 78 minutes.

This defeat leaves Real Madrid seven points behind Atletico, who also have two games in hand, and it really seems an uphill struggle now for Zinedine Zidane’s men to make up the ground on the leaders, with over half the season already played.

Manager Zidane was still isolating due to testing positive for coronavirus, so it was assistant David Bettoni who took control of a make-shift squad missing key players, Rodrygo, Nacho, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, and Lucas Vazquez.

