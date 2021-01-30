Real Madrid’s Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home

By
Chris King
-
0
Real Madrid's Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home
Real Madrid's Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home. image: wikimedia

REAL MADRID’S Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home to Levante

Real Madrid’s hopes of catching La Liga leaders Atletico took a huge blow this afternoon (Saturday) when Levante left the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano with a 1-2 victory.

-- Advertisement --

The match didn’t start too well for Los Blancos as Brazilian defender Eder Militao received a straight red card after a VAR check, for taking Sergio Leon down from behind, with only nine minutes on the clock.

Marco Asensio put 10-man Madrid in front after 13 minutes, after a lovely ball from Toni Kroos, but Jose Luis Morales levelled the match on 32 minutes, with a Roger Marti strike sealing the three points for Levante after 78 minutes.


This defeat leaves Real Madrid seven points behind Atletico, who also have two games in hand, and it really seems an uphill struggle now for Zinedine Zidane’s men to make up the ground on the leaders, with over half the season already played.

Manager Zidane was still isolating due to testing positive for coronavirus, so it was assistant David Bettoni who took control of a make-shift squad missing key players, Rodrygo, Nacho, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, and Lucas Vazquez.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Real Madrid’s Title Chances Slipping Away After Losing At Home”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleTip-off stopped cockfight
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here