Ready to help in Sierra de Gador

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ready to help in Sierra de Gador
FIRE DAMAGE: Volunteers will help to replant Sierra de Gador Photo credit: Berja town hall

MORE than 50 volunteers from local groups and associations have signed up to help restore the fire-ravaged Sierra de Gador.

Berja mayor Jose Carlos Lupion said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the response after the town hall asked for help on its website following the fire that affected 400 hectares of woodland last month.

-- Advertisement --

“We have to be patient,” Lupion told the Spanish news agency, Europa Press.  “We’d like to start replanting tomorrow but the ground must be stabilised first and the Environment department needs to continue working there.”

Forest rangers are still clearing debris and removing dead trees, said the mayor, who recommended that the area was best avoided for the time being as some of the paths were blocked and unstable.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ready to help in Sierra de Gador.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleAndalucia Created Nearly 100,000 Jobs During The Pandemic
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here