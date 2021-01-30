MORE than 50 volunteers from local groups and associations have signed up to help restore the fire-ravaged Sierra de Gador.

Berja mayor Jose Carlos Lupion said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the response after the town hall asked for help on its website following the fire that affected 400 hectares of woodland last month.

-- Advertisement --



“We have to be patient,” Lupion told the Spanish news agency, Europa Press. “We’d like to start replanting tomorrow but the ground must be stabilised first and the Environment department needs to continue working there.”

Forest rangers are still clearing debris and removing dead trees, said the mayor, who recommended that the area was best avoided for the time being as some of the paths were blocked and unstable.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ready to help in Sierra de Gador.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.