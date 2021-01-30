PUTIN Signs Last-Minute Extension To Nuclear Weapons Treaty With US one week before it expires



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an extension to, the ‘New Start’ treaty, the final remaining nuclear treaty between the United States and Russia, signing it just one week before it was due to expire on February 5.

The treaty was originally signed by former President’s Barack Obama, and Dmitry Medvedev, in 2010, and stipulates that each country is limited to 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and allows for on-site inspections to be carried out by either side.

The signing of the pact’s extension did not require any US congressional approval, but in Russia, it had to first be ratified by Russian lawmakers, and then, on Wednesday (January 27), the two houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously to sign the extension, after Joe Biden had discussed the accord with Putin the day before.

Russian authorities had previously proposed extending the treaty, but former President Trump stalled on any talks until last year, after months of demands for alterations to the contents of the treaty failed to reach any outcome, but, arlier this week, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, who the country’s lead negotiator on New Start, said Russia was prepared to sit and discuss prospective arms cuts, which he indicated should also involve non-nuclear precision weapons with strategic range.

