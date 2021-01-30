Producer and DJ Sophie dies after “terrible accident” watching full moon

British producer and DJ Sophie has died after a “terrible accident” watching full moon.

THE pioneering Scottish-born artist passed away early this morning (Saturday, January 30), in Athens, her label has said.

A statement from Transgressive posted on Twitter said: “Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.”

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Stars including Sam Smith have paid tribute to the “visionary” artist.

“The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time,” he Tweeted.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

Shygirl, who shared her new SOPHIE-produced track ‘SLIME’ last October, added: “tell people you love them when you can.”

tell people you love them when you can. — SHYGIRL (@0800shygirl) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

An official statement issued to NME from the DJ’s team said that “Sophie was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade”.

It added that the British producer and DJ was groundbreaking “not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved – an icon of liberation”.

Born in Glasgow, Sophie’s debut album ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ was released via Transgressive back in 2018, and subsequently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2019 Grammys.

The much-loved singer, producer and DJ worked on music with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Kim Petras, Arca and many more.

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

