Prince Harry Will Visit The United Kingdom Soon But WITHOUT Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is set to return to the United Kingdom for the first time in over a year but Meghan Markle ‘will stay home, according to reports.

-- Advertisement --



It is believed Meghan Markle will stay in California with son Archie while her husband Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom for the first time since November 2019. Many sources have told the Daily Mail that Harry is set to travel to visit his family for the first time since quitting his royal duties and moving to the United States with Markle and their son Archie.

The pair have been living abroad since November 2019, and last visited the UK for their final royal engagements in March 2020. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be unlikely to accompany her husband at a number of functions this summer, although the move is not said to be a snub.

Sources said the choice has been made for several reasons and her absence will avoid the inevitable public and media hype a joint appearance would bring. One told the paper: “This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation.”

Insiders also stressed that the situation is still very much up in the air due to the ongoing global pandemic and other factors they would not expand on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry Will Visit The United Kingdom Soon But WITHOUT Meghan Markle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.