PRINCE CHARLES and Camilla Have A Panic Room At Highgrove, with food and spare blood



Tonight (Saturday) on Channel 5’s ‘Secrets of Royal Palaces’, they take viewers inside Prince Charles’ beloved Georgian country residence, Highgrove House, famous for its spectacular gardens.

-- Advertisement --



But, the home has an unusual feature, as Brian Hoey, the Royal biographer mentions in his book ‘Not in Front of the Corgis’, how Highgrove House is fitted out with a steel-lined panic room, containing all sorts of essentials.

Hoey wrote, “Inside are medical supplies including containers of Charles and Camilla’s blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers, and chemical lavatories”.

The room is designed for the royal couple to hide out for a long period of time, if ever the need arose, and is allegedly so strong that “even if the rest of the house is destroyed, it will drop intact to the ground floor”.

Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall bought the Eastcote, Gloucestershire property in 1980, from the father of the former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, and has lived there for 40 years, sharing it of course with Princess Diana, and the young Prince William and Prince Harry, in their earlier years.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Charles and Camilla Have A Panic Room At Highgrove”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.