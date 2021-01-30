PORTUGAL Extends The State Of Emergency for another two weeks

The Portuguese Parliament has today (Saturday) approved the renewal of the state of emergency for two more weeks, until February 14, to help combat the further spread of the pandemic, keeping all the current lockdown restrictions in place.

-- Advertisement --



This was the tenth time that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal had submitted a decree to parliament since the coronavirus pandemic began, this time it applies to the period from 00:00 on Sunday, January 31, until 23:59 on February 14.

The state of emergency limits face-to-face classes in schools and universities, restricts travel and is mobilising retired health professionals, reservists, or graduates living abroad.

Portugal’s Constitution says that the head of state must listen to the Government and have authorisation from the Assembly of the Republic to decree a state of emergency, which cannot last more than fifteen days, without prejudice to possible renewals.

During a visit to Santa Maria Hospital, in Lisbon, eleven days ago, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hinted that the state of emergency could potentially last until the end of his presidential term, which officially ends on March 9.

Mariana Vieira da Silva, the Minister of the Presidency, in a press conference said, “All restrictions imposed in the last 15 days remain in effect. We are not in a position to relieve in any way any restrictive measure that exists currently”.

She added, “There is no relief from measures and there is every reason for everyone to take the measures in force very seriously and comply with them carefully every day, even though we are all very tired of these restrictions and we know how they affect the lives of all of us”.

These restrictions, said Da Silva, are all the ‘lockdown rules’ already imposed, namely the closure of non-essential trade, the rules imposed on the operation of restaurants, and the ban on movement between municipalities at the weekend.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Extends The State Of Emergency ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.