POLICE break up 100-strong warehouse orgy in Paris

More than one hundred men and women were busted by French police in the Paris suburb of Collegien on Friday night, January 29, after officers received complaints about a ‘party’ happening in a warehouse. What they discovered were throngs of adults having an orgy, or ‘a libertine party’ as it is known in France; clearly not observing social distancing rules or wearing masks.

While consensual orgies are permitted in France, there are clear regulations during the coronavirus pandemic; people engaging in sex with someone who has tested positive is almost guaranteed to contract the virus themselves, with kissing alone known to be a deadly spreader.

Three people believed to be the organisers were arrested fines, and several others were also slapped with hefty fines. Local magistrates held an emergency meeting shortly after police were sent in to break up the 100-strong love-fest at 9pm raid and signed an order to seize lighting equipment and alcohol from the warehouse.

“The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing,” said an investigating source.

“Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police.”

France is currently reporting 20,000 new Covid infections every day and President Macron is considering even tougher measures to stem the spread of the virus. There is a 6pm to 6am curfew in place across the country.

