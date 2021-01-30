Pedro Sanchez To Inaugurate The Costa Blanca AVE

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will make a trip to the Costa Blanca to inaugurate the new AVE

The Vega Baja is expecting a visit from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, February 1 as he arrives to inaugurate the new AVE route between Madrid Elche and Orihuela that will begin operating on the same day. The Prime Minister is expected to travel on the high speed train from Alicante to Murcia with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig. They will also be accompanied by the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras.

The group will then return to Orihuela to attend an event in the Miguel Hernandez station.

The long awaited AVE service will operate a direct connection between Orihuela and Madrid, running twice daily in each direction. The train will depart from the Madrid Puerta de Atocha station and the Orihuela Miguel Hernández station, with a stop-off in Elche on the way.

The new high-speed journey will take just two hours and twenty-two minutes, and can currently cater for 1,264 people; however, Renfe has indicated that this is likely to increase depending on the demand. Tickets will start at €71.10 for an economy seat but Renfe has revealed that over the coming days they will be offering several promotions with tickets up for grabs at up to 70 per cent discount.

The rail company is well known for giving cut-price deals when it launches a new service. On Tuesday, January 26, €5 Avlo tickets went on sale to celebrate the launch of the new line between Madrid and Barcelona, and by 8pm, 79,641 had been sold.

