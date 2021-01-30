No leaks in Adra

SINCE last September Adra town hall and Hidralia, the concessionary responsible for the domestic water supply, have been cooperating to prevent leaks and improve distribution.

“We are taking very important steps to improve the efficient use of a scarce resource like wate, as we are demonstrating with the 300,000 litres that are no longer wasted on a daily basis,” said Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

During the three months since Adra’s Water Plan was launched, more than 100 weak points were detected and repaired in the town’s network of water-pipes.

As a result, the town has saved a total of 40,000 cubic metres of water.

“This way we are making the most of our water resources and avoiding unnecessary spending,” Cortes added.

