No leaks in Adra

By
Linda Hall
-
0
No leaks in Adra
IMPORTANT SAVINGS: Manuel Cortes views work in progress Photo credit: Adra town hall

SINCE last September Adra town hall and Hidralia, the concessionary responsible for the domestic water supply, have been cooperating to prevent leaks and improve distribution.

“We are taking very important steps to improve the efficient use of a scarce resource like wate, as we are demonstrating with the 300,000 litres that are no longer wasted on a daily basis,” said Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

-- Advertisement --

During the three months since Adra’s Water Plan was launched, more than 100 weak points were detected and repaired in the town’s network of water-pipes.

As a result, the town has saved a total of 40,000 cubic metres of water.


“This way we are making the most of our water resources and avoiding unnecessary spending,” Cortes added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “No leaks in Adra.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleThe January Blues – (Almost) Over For Another Year
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here