National Police in Malaga Take Down Loaded Gunman After Murder Threats.

NATIONAL POLICE in Malaga arrested a man in the La Roca area of the city yesterday after he threatened to shoot a number of residents and officers while holding a copy of the Koran and shouting “Allahu Akbar”, (God is Great).

The armed man had allegedly threatened to kill several people in the la Roca area of the city, just off the Avenida de Luis Buñuel. The young man allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” as a struggle ensued with police who brought him down just before he attempted to grab the gun again- officers explained there was no doubt he wanted to harm them. An off-duty policeman who was passing by and saw the scuffle taking place joined in to help subdue the attacker.

Among the victims of the threats were two taxi drivers and a young woman who all testified that he had threatened them earlier with the loaded weapon also. It was one of the taxi drivers that had apparently called the police.

According to police sources, the 33-year-old man they arrested, a native of Morocco, shouted out “Allahu Akbar” while holding the koran before raising his weapon to fire in each incident. Investigators are now analysing the weapon at the police headquarters to try and locate its origin.

