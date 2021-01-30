Movement restrictions to be lifted in 4 Axarquia towns

Movement restrictions to be lifted in four Axarquia towns following a virtual meeting of the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alerts of Malaga.

Canillas de Albaida, Salares, Gaucín, and Sayalonga will regain mobility 00:01 on Sunday, January 31 after the committee, Carlos Bautista, analysed the epidemiological data of the municipalities.

They agreed that as the four towns have incidence rates of less than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of Friday, January 29, the measures could be lifted.

The epidemiological situation will continue to be monitored and the committee “will report on the need to maintain or modulate alert levels and their degrees according to the health risk and the proportionality of the measures”.

Mobility will be restored early hours Monday morning once the minimum period of compliance with the measures of 14 days has been established.

Meanwhile, new municipalities in Malaga will see perimeter closures from 00:01 on Sunday, January 31, after exceeding the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Those with more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks will also have to close all non-essential activity

The municipalities with between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are:

Algarrobo, Almáchar, Alozaina, Antequera, Archez, Archidona, Benalmádena, Benamargosa, Canillas de Albaida, Campillos, Carratraca, Casares, Colmenar, Comares, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas de San Marcos, Cártama, Fuengirola. Fuente de Piedra, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Humilladero, Istán, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Mijas, Montejaque, Málaga, Ojén, Periana, Rincón de la Victoria, Riogordo, Sayalonga, Torremolinos, Torrox, Totalán, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Tapia, Viñuela, Yunquera.

Perimeter closure and non-essential activity closure will be imposed in:

Alameda, Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algatocín, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almargen, Álora, Ardales, Arriate, Benamocarra, Benarrabá, Cartajima, Casabermeja, Cañete la Real, Coín, Cútar, El Borge, Estepona, Faraján, Igualeja, Manilva, Marbella, Moclinejo, Mollina, Monda, Pizarra, Ronda, Salares, Teba, Tolox, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva del Trabuco, Vélez-Málaga.

