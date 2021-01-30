Masked Singer’s Viking Reveal Leaves Judges In Disbelief.

The Masked Singer UK’s Viking was finally unmasked tonight, Saturday, with Morten Harket revealed to be the celebrity under the costume. Rewind to last weekend and Viking took to the stage to perform a spinetingling version of A-ha’s Take on Me but rather than guide the panel towards it possibly being the 80s group’s frontman Morten Harket, it prompted Rita Ora to guess Ben Adams after his group, A1 took their cover of Take on Me to number 1 in 2000.

Sausage, Blob, Viking, Harlequin, Badger, Dragon and Robin all performed one more time, dropping new clues as they did with judges trying to outguess each other as to the performer’s identities.

Viewers and the judges, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan, have been sharing their guesses for weeks. However, there was a double twist in the latest episode, as host Joel Dommett announced two characters would be leaving. That meant not one but two celebrities would finally be exposed in the show, once all seven acts had performed.

Unfortunately, it was Blob, Viking, and Dragon that ended up in the bottom three. Awarded with the lowest votes, Viking was announced to be leaving first – and their mask soon came off. Everyone in the studio was stunned as Morten soon showed his face, while many at home had already guessed the star.

Each week the acts have been singing new songs and dropping new hints, and while some identities appear to have been rumbled others are leaving fans puzzled.

