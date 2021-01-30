Malaga town ramps up controls and ‘protects its elderly’ ahead of mass screening.

POLICE controls in Torrox have been stepped up at all entry and exit points in the town with the public warned to carry documentation at all times “to present to officers if required to justify their movements”.

A perimeter closure was imposed in Torrox on Wednesday, January 27, after exceeded the incidence rate of 500 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Town Mayor, Óscar Medina appealed once again for the responsibility of our neighbours who have been showing exemplary behavior since the beginning of the pandemic”.

However, Paula Moreno, councillor responsible for the Local Police, said that a minority continue to flout Covid restrictions, revealing that there were 400 complaints for infractions or non-compliance with some of the sanitary measures in 2020.

And a campaign to protect the elderly has also been rolled out, with 20,000 masks being distributed among the town’s elderly.

“You deserve the best”, said Medina, referring to the municipality’s over 65-year-olds.

The masks are being delivered to more than 1,300 households, along with useful emergency numbers.

This is the third distribution of masks to the elderly in Torrox.

“This is the population most at risk, those who are experiencing social distancing in the first person by not being able to hug or kiss their loved ones and in some cases, as a precaution, they find themselves living alone”, stressed Medina.

Six hundred residents will be randomly selected for a mass screening in Torrox which will take place at the La Granja Municipal Pavilion from 10am to 6pm on Friday, February 5.

