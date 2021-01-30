Madrid kiosk swaps pesetas for comics in aid of Alzheimer’s research.

THE deadline for exchanging pesetas at the Bank of Spain is June 30, 2021, so an online comics store, in collaboration with a kiosk in Madrid, decided to take the opportunity to collect them for a ‘solidarity campaign’ in aid of a worthy cause.

The kiosk in the Chamberí neighborhood, not only sells magazines, newspapers and sudokus, like any other in Spain, but now also selling the comics in exchange for pesetas.

“We all have some pesetas lying around that are going to be forgotten,” said kiosker Jesús Paíno.

Director of Wash Comics and promoter of the initiative, Nacho Marugán, added that the peseta “was a completely forgotten coin”, so they decided to “get down to work to give it that last tribute”.

He said the campaign draws on nostalgia, adding: “Comics are part of our imagination as children, of that moment when we used to go down to the kiosk with the pesetas and buy some sweets, and we thought it was the ideal vehicle to give that last mission to the peseta”.

All of the proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s research projects.

For those who do not live in Madrid, there are other options: “They can make direct donations to the foundation Pasqual Maragall, or contact us through our web page”, explained Marugán.

“The campaign is a nice way to say goodbye to a coin that was with us for more than 130 years,” he added.

A report published by the Bank of Spain in November 2019 estimated there are still over 268 billion pesetas or €1.6 billion that have still not been redeemed, with around half of that believed to be in coins.

