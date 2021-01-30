Lawyer accidentally shared sexual encounter during virtual hearing

A LAWYER in Peru accidentally shared a sexual encounter with a client live on Zoom during an online hearing.

He decided to get involved with his client instead of remaining focused on his work, but forgot to turn off his camera and the other participants, including magistrates, lawyers and defendants were able to see everything.

The virtual hearing of the Selva Central Higher Court of Justice was to determine if some suspects of being involved with a criminal organisation, known as Los Z de Chanchamayo, should be remanded in prison.

The events took place in Junin and the images were recorded by one of the other participants. The video ended up going viral and the lawyer was reprimanded by the judge who was outraged at the events and has demanded an investigation.

When other participants realised what was happening, they alerted the judge, who ordered a recess. When the trial began again, the lawyer was accused of “disrespecting the honour and dignity of his profession and the image of the State Power”.

The Court also expressed its discontent over his behaviour and accused him of committing obscene acts which “go against public modesty and good customs.”

