King Felipe Celebrates 53rd Birthday at Home with Family

SPAIN’S monarch, King Felipe de Borbon, is celebrating his 53rd birthday at home with family.

The royal, who has not celebrated a birthday publicly since he turned 18 in 1986, will spend the day at home in Madrid with his wife, Queen Letizia, and daughters Leonor and Sofia.

While in previous years the monarch may have marked the occasion with a private meal at a restaurant in Spain’s capital, this year King Felipe will remain at home due to Covid restrictions, according to media reports.

Not expected to be in attendance is Felipe’s father, former king of Spain King Juan Carlos, who has been in self-exile since August last year.

Instead King Felipe is expected to spend the day with his immediate family at his home, the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

Unlike royals in some countries, Spanish monarchs do not normally mark birthdays with large public celebrations. One notable exception in Felipe’s life came in 1986 when the young prince turned 18 and swore the Constitution in a formal event attended by congress, the royal family, and the entire Spanish government.

In 2018, on turning 50, King Felipe also shared an insight into his family life with the Spanish public, publishing drawings his daughters Leonor and Sofia had made for his birthday.

Felipe de Borbon y Grecia was born on January 30, 1968, at the Virgen de Loreto hospital in Madrid, the third child and first male, to Prince Juan Carlos de Borbon and Princess Sofia of Greece.

He became monarch on June 19 2014 upon the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.

