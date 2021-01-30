Illegal Poker Party:  Police Raid Flat with 26 People Inside in UK

POLICE in the UK have been forced to break up an illegal poker party attended by 26 people in Birmingham.

According to the West Midlands Police, officers were called to the flat in the early hours of the morning after receiving multiple tip offs about the illegal poker party from concerned members of the public.

Body cam footage shows police knocking at the door, with one officer saying, “folks, open the door, it’s the police, we’re not going away, open the door.”

After the door is opened, another officers said: “There are breaches of Covid legislation, so we’re here and we’re going to enforce that.”

Once inside, footage shows evidence of the illegal poker party, including a large group of people, as well as drinks and poker chips stacked on shelves. Police are heard saying, “This is a clear breach of coronavirus restrictions.

“This is ridiculous. Fifteen hundred people died today. All of you are going to be getting a fine for being here.

“We need your details, we’ll process you one by one, then you can go out the door but we need to know who the owner of the flat is.”

One of the partygoers said: “We’re just really fed up and having a little party, that’s all it is.” The officer can be heard to reply: “We’re all fed up.”

According to media reports, around 26 fines were handed out to those at the party.

West Midlands Police later took to their Twitter feed to thank the public for their part in preventing the spread of the virus, saying, “Thank you to everybody who is continuing to follow the current restrictions by staying at home, keeping their distance and ultimately saving lives & saving the NHS.”

