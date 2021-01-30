German Mum ‘Who Left Toddler Outside Marbella Casino’ Faces Prison

PROSECUTORS are asking for 17 months in prison for a German mum who allegedly left her two-and-a-half-year-old son outside a casino while she gambled in Marbella.

Lawyers are also seeking the same sentence for the woman’s partner, who is accused of the same crime of temporary child abandonment after the pair allegedly left the toddler alone in a car while they gambled at a Marbella casino.

-- Advertisement --



The case arrived at Marbella’s court number 3 where prosecutors initially requested an urgent proceedings order to prosecute quickly the couple, who live in Germany and were on the Costa del Sol for their holidays when the alleged incident took place.

In court, the couple denied the charges, however, meaning the case will go to an oral hearing at the Malaga Criminal Court next year.

Police say they first received a call about a child alone in a car parked on Marbella’s Calle Azahar from a concerned member of the public at about 3pm.

After finding the Mercedes with a German licence plate, officers say they found a child half asleep in his car seat. According to reports, the windows were up but the doors to the vehicle were unlocked and no adults were nearby.

After checking the boy was not unwell, officers unsuccessfully tried to locate his family using the car’s registration number before the couple later came out of the casino and ran towards the vehicle.

The mum, in her 30’s, reportedly told police she was the boy’s mother and that she had been unwell and had to use the casino’s bathroom.

Since the couple had been missing for around 40 minutes, however, police suspected they might have abandoned the child in Marbella and decided to investigate further, allegedly finding the pair were carrying casino chips totaling around €5,000.

After interviewing staff at the casino, several workers reportedly told officers the pair had been inside plating roulette and blackjack.

Police then arrested the couple for temporary child abandonment before later releasing the woman, pending a court appearance, so she could look after the child.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German Mum ‘Who Left Toddler Outside Marbella Casino’ Faces Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.