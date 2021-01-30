FIVE Men Arrested After Asylum Centre Blaze In Kent investigated as possible arson



Kent Police reported today (Saturday) that five men have been arrested in connection with the fire that broke out on Friday at the Napier Barracks, in Kent, a decommissioned military complex that now houses an estimated 400 asylum-seekers.

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing, and that “No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident, however, a significant amount of damage was caused to one part of the site following a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately”.

The Government, and in particular, Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, had previously come under fire from refugee charities, saying the living conditions were poor, with overcrowded dormitories, and recently an outbreak of Covid-19 had affected 120 of the asylum-seekers, as reported by PA Media.

Priti Patel, tweeted her thoughts on the blaze, “The damage and destruction at Napier Barracks are not only appalling but deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country who are providing accommodation while asylum claims are being processed”.

She continued, “This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel, it is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals”.

In response, Clare Mosley, founder of the charity Care4Calais said to CNN, “For a British home secretary to accuse and castigate ordinary people when the facts of this incident are not yet even known is shocking and disturbing”, and said Patel should be ashamed of herself for pointing the finger so quickly.

She added, “This is not simply a careless, off-the-cuff emotional response. It is a misleading, opportunistic smokescreen concocted to deflect attention from the multiple warnings she has had about what was clearly going to happen at Napier barracks”.