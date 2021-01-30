Facebook Moderators Meet Irish Ministers Over Mental Health Concern

CONTENT MODERATORS working for Facebook have met with Irish ministers to raise issues of mental health safety in the grueling digital job.

Tanaiste (Deputy PM) Leo Varadkar and other Irish ministers met with Dublin-based content moderators who work for Facebook but are not directly employed by the tech giant. Moderators complained that they do not receive adequate mental health support from Facebook in their often extremely challenging jobs – which entails reviewing all forms of graphic content on the global platform.

Varadkar, who was previously Ireland’s Taoiseach (PM), said that the moderators perform “really important work for all of us” and confirmed that he has sent a letter to Facebook addressing the concerns raised by workers.

A recent report by Ireland’s flagship current affairs programme, RTE’s Prime Time, heard testimonies from freelance content moderators who are working remotely due to the pandemic. Despite witnessing unspeakably traumatic content on a daily basis to protect Facebook’s users, they claim the company does little to provide them with mental health support.

Dublin is currently the European base of Facebook, as well as Google and other tech giants, due to Ireland’s low corporation tax and the country’s large concentration of highly educated, Anglophone workers. Due to the country’s prominence on the international tech scene, the Irish government plays an important global role in addressing political issues related to social media corporations.

