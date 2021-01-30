DOZENS of pigeons dropped dead of unknown causes in Orihuela

It was a grim sight for people strolling along the Gabriel Miró Glorieta, in the heart of Orihuela on Thursday, January 28, as dozens of dead pigeons littered the pavement and street, while even more dropped from the sky as council workers rushed to clean up the macabre spectacle. The Orihuela City Council suspects poisoning, and has sent samples to the Toxicological Institute of the University of Murcia to establish the cause of their deaths.

-- Advertisement --



Orihuela Councillor for Health, Jose Galino, said that the toxicology tests will “determine or rule out any possible poisoning of these animals.”

“It is important to check if there has been any toxic intake, be it accidental or intentional, since in addition to being illegal, it could put the rest of urban birds and pets at risk, without forgetting the risk that some child could come into contact with this type of substance,” Mr Galino added.

Council workers collected several scraps of food which they found on the street near the birds, and these will also be sent for analysis. So far, the problem seems to be confined to Orihuela.

In November last year, president of the Natural Protection Service branch (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil confirmed that several doves, turtle doves and other similar birds were found dead in a residential area near the Castillo del Marqués Hospitality School in the Costa del Sol. A necropsy found that the birds had all been in good health prior to their death, and that they had, in fact, been poisoned.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dozens Of Pigeons Drop Dead In Orihuela”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.