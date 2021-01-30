Dolphin deaths under investigation

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Dolphin deaths under investigation
BEACHED DOLPHIN: The Guardi Civil and an Equinac member in Garrucha Photo credit: Guardia Civil

GUARDIA CIVIL officers and Equinac personnel were recently called on twice to investigate  dead striped dolphins.

The first was found on the Playa de las Amoladeras beach in Cabo de Gata.  The 2.2-metre dolphin had been ripped open and a knife handle was found beside its body.

-- Advertisement --

The second, on Garrucha’s Playa Caracola beach, was a female with marks apparently made by an industrial fishing net on its mouth and back.

The Guardia Civil, who are now investigating both deaths, attributed the second to “bad fishing practices” in the area.


Equinac, a non-government organisation, has authorisation from the central government’s Environment Ministry to intervene when turtles or dolphins are found on Almeria’s shores.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dolphin deaths under investigation.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleVox Leader Attacked By Protesters at Catalonia Election Rally
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here