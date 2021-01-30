GUARDIA CIVIL officers and Equinac personnel were recently called on twice to investigate dead striped dolphins.

The first was found on the Playa de las Amoladeras beach in Cabo de Gata. The 2.2-metre dolphin had been ripped open and a knife handle was found beside its body.

-- Advertisement --



The second, on Garrucha’s Playa Caracola beach, was a female with marks apparently made by an industrial fishing net on its mouth and back.

The Guardia Civil, who are now investigating both deaths, attributed the second to “bad fishing practices” in the area.

Equinac, a non-government organisation, has authorisation from the central government’s Environment Ministry to intervene when turtles or dolphins are found on Almeria’s shores.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dolphin deaths under investigation.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.