Covid in classrooms: Incidence rate quadruples in unders 15’s

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Pixabay

Covid in classrooms: Incidence rate almost quadruples in under 15’s in Spain.

AS children go back to school after the Christmas holidays the seven-day cumulative incidence of Covid among those under 15-years-old has soared.

According to the latest epidemiological report published by the Ministry of Health, between the first and second week of the year, this age group was the demographic group with the greatest increase in the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured at seven days.

The week before the Christmas break, the weekly rates among those under 15 was around 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants .


On January 17, it had risen to 389.

Those over 80 followed with an increase of 41 per cent in a period in which this indicator grew in all age groups as a result of the impact of the third wave, but at a lower rate, said hte Ministry of Health.


In the last seven days, more than100 more outbreaks have been detected than in the week before Christmas.

Specifically, 241 outbreaks with 1,398 cases have been reported across the country, mainly in secondary education centres.

Experts insist that schools are not one of the main sources of contagion, but “can’t deny that the situation before and after Christmas is not the same”.

The school year ended before the festive break with 0.6 per cent of Spanish classrooms due to the confirmation of positive cases of Covid – that equates to some 2,500 classrooms, according to data provided by the communities and the Ministry of Education.

This figure has risen to 4,500 classrooms, according to a report carried out by Europe Press.

