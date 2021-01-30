Costa Del Sol Hospital Honoured With The City Medal

MARBELLA has honoured the Costa del Sol hospital with the City Medal

A meeting of the Marbella City Council held on Friday, January 29, made the decision to award the Costa del Sol hospital with the prestigious City Medal, in recognition of “the effort, the vocation and sacrifice that these professionals have shown during the Covid-19 pandemic.” In addition to the hospital, the Local Police and the volunteer association DYA Malaga have also been honoured.

According to the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, “the Hospital Costa del Sol is undoubtedly a reference centre in the current health crisis, which has highlighted even more the magnificent work that develops, being able to attend an emergency of a magnitude that we had never imagined with an exceptional response capacity”.

Speaking about the Local Police, the councillor pointed out that every officer has risen to each unique challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic, working to make Marbella a safer city.

Regarding the DYA, Mr Muñoz highlighted “the solidarity and altruism of the group, always collaborating with measures promoted by the City Council and aimed at the most vulnerable.”

The positive news and acknowledgement comes as a welcome relief as the Community of Andalucía has faced several tough weeks, filled with soaring Covid infections and tougher restrictions. On the same day the City Medal announcement was made, Marbella, Estepona and Manilva on the Costa del Sol faced their first weekend with hospitality closures.

The Andalucían government confirmed on Wednesday, January 27, that because the cumulative incidence rate had surpassed 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, all non-essential businesses would be forced to close.

