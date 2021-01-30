Chernobyl Hero Dies From Covid

CHERNOBYL helicopter hero dies from Covid after saving countless lives

A Russian helicopter pilot who risked his life to shut down poisonous nuclear reactors during the Chernobyl disaster has sadly passed away. General Nikolai Antoshkin died on Sunday, January 24, aged 78, after what the speaker of the Russian parliament described as a ‘difficult illness’ after he contracted coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

-- Advertisement --



The General was responsible for a fleet of 100 helicopters who exposed themselves to deadly radiation in 1986 when a reactor at the Chernobyl power plant near Pripyat in Ukraine exploded. Still considered to be the biggest man-made disaster in history, the General’s mission took more than two weeks to complete, during which time 100,000 residents were evacuated and countless people lost their lives.

General Anotshkin’s team was responsible for dropping some 5,000 tonnes of sand and other materials on the reactor in an attempt to extinguish the flames and prevent the toxic radiation spreading to the rest of Europe. During the fourteen day operation, many of the troops became violently ill as they inhaled the deadly gas.

The first explosion at the nuclear reactor occurred in the early hours of 26 April 1986 with the ensuing meltdown at the plant the worst nuclear disaster in history. The nuclear reaction blew the roof of the plant with a cloud of radioactive material flowing out and spilling into the neighbouring countries of Russia, Belarus and parts of northern Europe.

Nowadays, despite being the site of the world’s deadliest nuclear accident, Chernobyl has become a surprisingly popular tourist spot. The ruins of Chernobyl reactor are now contained under a metal shell although the area is still highly radioactive and will likely remain as such for up to 20,000 years.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chernobyl Hero Dies From Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.