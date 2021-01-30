CASTILLA Y LEON extends restrictions and orders the closure of the hospitality trade

The regional Government of Castilla y Leon has ordered further restrictions on Saturday, January 30, to include the closure of the hospitality industry, youth centres and cultural activities in the 53 municipalities which have the highest numbers of infections. In addition, all other non-essential businesses will be forced to close at 6pm.

-- Advertisement --



In the rest of the Community, bars and restaurants can continue to serve on outside terraces.

The vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León and spokesperson, Francisco Igea, added that while home deliveries and take-out will be allowed from restaurants in affected areas, libraries, cinemas and theatres will be expected to close, and the practice of non-professional sports is prohibited.

The measures will come into force on Sunday, January 31 at 6:00 p.m. and will be reviewed every seven days, and Mr Igea has announced that mass screening will be carried out in the affected municipalities.

Castilla y Leon has been making the headlines recently over the Community’s insistence to implement an 8pm curfew, despite the fact that the royal decree of state of alarm sets the earliest time at 10pm.

According to the vice president, these restrictive measures have been adopted because these 53 areas, which make up only 7 per cent of the entire population of the Community, have a cumulative incidence of more than 1,500 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a situation which he says “is out of control.”

⚠️ La Junta refuerza con medidas 'excepcionalísimas' la prevención de la pandemia en 53 municipios de la Comunidad https://t.co/e1P6QVll9d pic.twitter.com/BXLXq3Zv39 — Junta de Castilla y León (@jcyl) January 30, 2021

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Castilla y Leon Orders The Closure Of The Hospitality Trade”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.