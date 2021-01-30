British Airways Starts Mobile Health Passport Trials.

BRITISH AIRWAYS is to trial a travel health app on its transatlantic flights between London and the US from February 4. The trial of the VeriFLY health passport will include those eligible to fly on the routes but will be optional, with passengers also able to present evidence that they meet US entry requirements at check-in.

BA’s joint business partner American Airlines introduced the app on selected routes in November and now allows all customers to use it when travelling to the US. BA said it was the first airline in the UK to trial the use of a mobile travel health passport and the first outside the US to offer the VeriFLY app to passengers.

The second phase of the trial, which is due to follow “in the near future”, will allow both BA and AA passengers to use the app on flights from the US to the UK. Sean Doyle, the chief executive, said: “Although flying is currently restricted, it is essential we do as much as we can now to help those who are eligible to fly and prepare to help our customers navigate the complexities around changing global entry requirements when the world re-opens.

“We remain focused and committed to finding user-friendly, evidence-based solutions to make journeys as seamless they can be. Through these trials, we hope to provide travellers and governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the tools and the reassurance they need to make safe travel possible.”

Robert Isom, American Airlines president, said: “We are pleased to be working hand-in-hand again with our partner, British Airways, to make transatlantic travel as seamless as possible for those who are permitted to fly by utilising the latest in digital technology.”

British Airways said the app allowed the creation of a secure profile which stores flight information, details of a negative Covid-19 test result and other documentation, with users given clearance to travel based on the destination country’s regulations.

The airline said the app would also be updated to allow passengers to enter reasons for travel in order to conform with stricter government enforcement announced on Wednesday.

