Boris Johnson ‘In Awe’ of Home Schooling UK Parents

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has written to Britain’s parents praising them for coping with the pressures of home schooling, and claiming he is ‘in awe’ of them.

In an open letter, Johnson said Covid has, “brought out the very best in a great many people.”

He added: “You’re doing great for your own kids, and you’re doing great for the whole country too.”

The premier said parents, “have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently,” adding he was, “in awe of the way the parents, carers and guardians of children have risen to the unique challenges with which you have been faced.”

Boris Johnson wrote: “Whether you’ve been welcoming a baby into the world without all the usual support networks, finding new ways to entertain a restive five-year-old when the soft play centre is shut and playdates are but a distant memory, or steering a teenager through the emotional stresses and strains of these unprecedented times, you have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently.”

His letter also promised to provide further financial support for parents, including laptops, free school meals, and catch up classes.

The Prime Minister’s words have not gone down with all parents, however, with one mother telling a media outlet, “Whilst the prime minister is right to give credit to parents, I’m not sure he fully understands the pressures they’re under.”

Nicola Mason, a headteacher from Staffordshire and mother of three, said there was pressure, “to chase parents and childrens’ engagement with remote learning because of the expectation legally on schools to provide that remote learning.”

Boris Johnson welcomed his most recent child, a son Wilfred, with his fiancée Carrie Symonds last April.

