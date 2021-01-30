THE body of a man found on a Huelin beach may be that of a missing Malaga pensioner who disappeared earlier this week.

Members of the Guardia Civil’s diving team recovered the body, believed to be that of missing Malaga Pensioner, Salvador Pareja, which was found floating on Playa San Andres in Malaga city.

According to missing persons’ association, SOS Desaparecidos, the body is likely to be that of 76-year-old Pareja, a resident of Palma-Palmilla, who went missing on Monday.

Police reportedly received a call from a member of the public at around 5.25pm warning of a body in the water, believed to be the body of missing Malaga pensioner Salvador Pareja.

Members of the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, fire services and health services were all called in before the body was recovered and the man declared dead. Officers from the National Police have now taken over the police investigation into how the man died.

Pareja was reportedly last sighted leaving his house at 7.20am on Monday, before taking a bus to Malaga city to carry out his usual banking. His family reported him missing when he had not returned by 1pm, since he is, “normally home early to take care of his wife.”

Later, a member of the public reported seeing Salvador at around 4pm in Malaga city, describing him as “disorientated.”

According to reports, the man was wearing jeans, a blue jackets and sunglasses when he went missing. Salvador is said to be well-known in his local community.

The missing Malaga pensioner is described as weighing 85 kilos, and being 1.7 metres tall and partially bald, with grey hair, dark eyes and a round face.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body on Beach ‘Could be Missing Malaga Pensioner’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.