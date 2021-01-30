Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Daily

By
Chris King
-
0
Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Each Day
Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Each Day. image: wikipedia

AUSTRALIAN Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Daily, announces Victoria’s Minister for Sport

Martin Pakula, Victoria state’s Minister for Sport announced today (Saturday 30) that up to 30,000 tennis fans will be allowed into the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, for each of the first eight days of this year’s Australian Open, split equally between day and night sessions.

-- Advertisement --

For the quarter-finals, the capacity will be reduced to 25,000, which is 50 per cent of the average attendance for other years, for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which runs in Melbourne from February 8 to 21.

Minister Pakula said, “Over the 14 days, it means we will have up to 390,000 people here at Melbourne Park, about 50 per cent of the average over the past few years. The Rod Laver Arena will have an incredible atmosphere, not that different from the atmosphere we’ve seen at all the Opens in the years past”.


He added, “It will not be the same, but it will be the most significant international event with crowds that the world has seen in many, many months”.

More than 1,700 players, staff, and entourage have been in Melbourne since early January, doing their mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel, with most players allowed five hours a day to practice and exercise.


A group of 72 players though has been confined to their hotel rooms after people tested positive for Covid-19 on their inbound flights, but are now starting to be allowed out.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Each Day”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articlePutin Signs Last-Minute Extension To Nuclear Weapons Treaty With US
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here