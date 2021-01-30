Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Each Day

AUSTRALIAN Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Daily, announces Victoria’s Minister for Sport



Martin Pakula, Victoria state’s Minister for Sport announced today (Saturday 30) that up to 30,000 tennis fans will be allowed into the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, for each of the first eight days of this year’s Australian Open, split equally between day and night sessions.

For the quarter-finals, the capacity will be reduced to 25,000, which is 50 per cent of the average attendance for other years, for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which runs in Melbourne from February 8 to 21.