Australian Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Each Day

AUSTRALIAN Open To Allow 30,000 Tennis Fans In Daily, announces Victoria’s Minister for Sport
Martin Pakula, Victoria state’s Minister for Sport announced today (Saturday 30) that up to 30,000 tennis fans will be allowed into the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, for each of the first eight days of this year’s Australian Open, split equally between day and night sessions.
For the quarter-finals, the capacity will be reduced to 25,000, which is 50 per cent of the average attendance for other years, for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which runs in Melbourne from February 8 to 21.
Minister Pakula said, “Over the 14 days, it means we will have up to 390,000 people here at Melbourne Park, about 50 per cent of the average over the past few years. The Rod Laver Arena will have an incredible atmosphere, not that different from the atmosphere we’ve seen at all the Opens in the years past”.
He added, “It will not be the same, but it will be the most significant international event with crowds that the world has seen in many, many months”.
More than 1,700 players, staff, and entourage have been in Melbourne since early January, doing their mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel, with most players allowed five hours a day to practice and exercise.
A group of 72 players though has been confined to their hotel rooms after people tested positive for Covid-19 on their inbound flights, but are now starting to be allowed out.
