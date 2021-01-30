Andrea McLean Has just £2 In her Business Account

ANDREA McLEAN Has £2 In Business Account after Quitting Loose Women



Andrea McLean, who recently quit ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ after 13 years as the presenter, reportedly only has £2 in her business account.

McLean left the popular daytime show to concentrate on a new project ‘This Girl Is On Fire’, with her husband Nick Feeney, and she has now opened up about her fears that she could possibly have to sell her mansion, saying the situation would be the “worst case” scenario if it occurred.

According to records on Companies House, the mother-of-two’s ‘This Girl Is On Fire’ business account was listed as a ‘dormant company’ when the last records were filed in 2019, showing a figure of £2, but a report by The Sun claims that when the next figures are released in March, they could show an increase.

Speaking openly with OK! Magazine, before she quit ‘Loose Women’, Andrea said, “It was such a slow burner. By the time it came around, it felt like absolutely the right thing to do. It was a weird decision – it did feel scary! It took months of thinking about it. We were preparing for the worst and hoping for the best”.

She continued, “Nick and I sat down and wrote what we needed to prepare for. Worst case – we would have to sell the house. Best, the ‘This Girl Is On Fire’ membership and website we’ve set up works and we’re successful with that”.

“Last year I had a nervous breakdown. What I felt is that this year, collectively, the world has had a breakdown It made me stop and think, ‘What do I actually want?’ You get one life, are you living it the way that you want?”, she said.

She went on, “Are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised, no”, but said she wished to concentrate on her brand and her website.

Speaking during her final episode of ‘Loose Women’, she said, “It’s really weird, it’s like coming to your own wedding and funeral at the same time. I have no idea what’s going to happen today”.

