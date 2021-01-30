Andalucía’s Population Boom

ANDALUCIA’s population boom exceeds the national average in Spain

The coronavirus pandemic has had a very surprising yet very welcome effect on the population of Spain. During the first half of 2020, the number of residents throughout the country increased by a whopping 18,953 people, bringing the total population up to 47,351,567 on July 1. According to the data, the Andalucían Community grew 0.05 per cent more than the Spanish national average.

The numbers are somewhat surprising considering the travel limitations in place during the pandemic, but the fact is that the overall population grew in eleven autonomous communities during 2020 and only decreased in six.

According to figures released by the National Institute of Statistics at the beginning of January, Fuengirola made the biggest leap, increasing its population to more than 82,000 inhabitants and becoming the fourth most populated municipality in the province, behind Malaga, Marbella and Mijas.

The data reveals a mixture between people moving to Andalucía from overseas, as well as those relocating to the community from other autonomous regions.

According to the mayor, Ana Mula, Andalucia, and Fuengirola in particular, has become an increasingly popular destination for people to establish a new life, purchase a second home or enjoy their retirement.

“Fuengirola is one of the most important cities with the most future in Andalusia It was not an opinion or a perception of mine, it is a fact and the data show it, “Mula insisted.

“This attraction that we show off is possible, among other things, thanks to the privileged climate we enjoy, the geographical location and the good communications we have by road with the airport and, by train, with the aerodrome itself and the AVE station “.

________________________________________________________________________

