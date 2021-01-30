Andalucían President Asks All residents To Stay At Home and Stay Safe This Weekend.

Andalucían President Juanma Moreno has asked residents in the region to stay at home this weekend over concerns of rising infections and deaths. This comes as the government announced a two-week extension – until February 15 – of the mobility, meeting and business restrictions currently in force that was originally approved on January 15.

Because there has been no significant change in the pandemic situation in the region, a new order will be published in the BOJA official gazette today Saturday, January 30, which extends the current measures until midnight on February 15.

On Wednesday (January 27th), Andalucia recorded 85 deaths, bringing the region’s total number of Covid fatalities to 6135. The health ministry also announced 6626 new cases, a spike of 1875 from the day before. This brings the two-week cumulative incident rate for Andalucia up to 915.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Marbella, Manilva and Estepona face their first weekend of business closures.

The Andalucían Government decreed that all non-essential activities be closed in Marbella, Estepona and Manilva on Wednesday. The incident rate had passed over the 1,000 per 100,000 barrier set by the community for these areas- it was the worst news any establishment wanted to hear and people are bracing themselves for the next few weeks.

