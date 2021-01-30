ANDALUCIA created nearly 100,000 jobs during the pandemic despite a huge drop in the Spanish labour market

According to data published by the Labor Force Survey (EPA) on Saturday, January 30, the Andalucian Community achieved something quite extraordinary in 2020, right in the middle of the crippling coronavirus pandemic – not only did the rate of employment actually decrease in the last quarter of 2020, but the region actually created some 97,800 jobs. The data shows that the decrease in unemployment in Andalucia was 2.69 per cent greater than the Spanish average of 0.08 per cent, making Andalucia the region in Spain where unemployment fell the most.

-- Advertisement --



Currently, there are 907,200 people without work in the region.

The figures do come with a health warning though; experts warn the employment data throughout Spain could be slightly skewed due to the difficulty of categorising people on ERTE as unemployed.

Nevertheless, quarterly unemployment fell in Andalucia in all sectors except for those entering the job market for the first time, which actually registered an increase of 10.93 per cent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, employment in the Community between October and December in the lead up to Christmas grew by 97,800 people (3.28 per cent), contributing a huge 58 per cent of the newly employed in Spain during this quarter.

The news is far less heartening if one looks at Spain as a whole, however. According to the National Institute of Statistics, more than 620,000 jobs were lost due to Covid in Spain in 2020 as the unemployment rate overall has risen to 16.1 per cent. The impact of the pandemic was felt in all economic sectors in 2020, but it mainly affected the service sector, which lost 537,100 jobs.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia Created Nearly 100,000 Jobs During The Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.