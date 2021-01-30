Almeria catcalls

STRAYS: Almeria City is committed to looking after the municipality’s colonies Photo credit: Almeria City Hall

ALMERIA CITY hosts the fourth edition of the Jornadas Felinas Andaluzas conference, focusing on the region’s cats, on February 19 and 20.

“Being chosen by the organisers FdCATS to host the event together with the local cats’ protection association Seven Lives, is most satisfying as it recognises the municipality’s commitment to animal well-being,” said Margarita Cobos, Almeria’s councillor for Environmental Sustainability.

Cobos drew attention to FdCATS’ efforts to adapt the conference to the difficulties posed by the present health situation.

“This makes it clear that Covid cannot stop us and that we shall continue, without exception, to advance in animal welfare,” Cobos continued.


“The CER method Trap, Neuter, Return) is about to become a reality in our city,” she said.

“In fact we began in December with colonies living in enclosed spaces like the cemetery before the measure was definitively approved.”


The councillor went on to say that she would be talking about the municipal commitment to Almeria City’s feral cats during the conference.

FdFCATS president Agnes Dufau said she believed that this was the right moment to hold the conference in Almeria City.

“We already know the people who look after the feral colonies and have worked at trapping, neutering and returning,” she said.

Dufau also pointed out the positive side of holding the meeting online.

“People will be attending from Spain and even South America, which underlines a generalised need for information and interest in learning how to do things better each day.”

Members of public wishing to attend the online conference can sign up until February 12 via the www.jornadasfelinasandaluzas.com webpage.  This includes a €10 donation per person which will go the cat colonies and the Seven Lives association.

