Alicante Hospital Admissions On The DECLINE

ALICANTE hospital admissions for Covid-19 are finally on the DECLINE

After a very bleak week in the province in Alicante where coronavirus numbers continued to climb, even surpassing Valencia for the first time in the number of new infections, the healthcare services have been offered a temporary reprieve as hospitalisations appear to be on the decline. According to data from the Ministry of Health, things began to stabilise slightly on Thursday, January 28 and the situation has continued to improve, with 36 fewer hospitalisations on Friday – a small decrease it may seem, but it is the first time the numbers have dropped in almost a week.

The high numbers of hospital admissions throughout the month of January had another side-effect; some 23 tonnes of waste was produced by patients in the province of Alicante and had begun to pile up at the facilities, before the Ministry urgently hired a second company to remove the excess rubbish. The process is made slower due to the fact that any Covid-related waste has to stored in hermetically-sealed containers and disposed f with the utmost care.

On Friday, January 29, the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, extended the closure of the hospitality industry to February 15 in an attempt to further stem the rate of infection. In addition, he announced a new decree requiring people on urban beaches to wear masks, as well as those practicing sports. In addition, only cohabitants can gather in private homes and meetings in public spaces are confined to a maximum of two people from different households.

