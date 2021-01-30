A carload of trouble for El Ejido

EL EJIDO’S Commerce councillor Montserrat Cervantes was recently forced to clarify the circumstances of the Christmas draw for a car.

The initiative was intended to boost custom for local businesses, with customers’ receipts placed in 387 urns distributed throughout the town and later emptied into one huge container for the December 30 draw.

Cervantes announced that when this was held, her department was unaware that one of the urns was not included.

“Had we known about that, the draw would not have taken place in accordance with the terms and conditions signed before a notary on December 3,” the councillor said.

The oversight was an administrative error that occurred when the names of participating businesses were noted down as the urns were distributed, she explained.

“We have asked our legal advisers to prepare a report on the problem and its possible consequences,” Cervantes said.

She stressed that as soon as the town hall was aware of what had happened, the Commerce department visited the establish to talk to the owner, explaining what had happened and apologising for the error.

“We regret the trouble and problems this has caused, both to the business and the clients who shopped there to enter the draw,” the councillor said.

