X-Men Star James McAvoy Donates £50,000 for PPE

X-MEN star James McAvoy donates £50,000 to help medics with PPE in a bid to help back the Mask for Scotland fundraiser.

James the X-Men star has backed the ambitious fundraiser started by the mum of actress Joanna Vanderham. The aim of the fundraiser was to raise money for PPE equipment to protect frontline medics.

The Mask for Scotland fundraiser was set up by Professor Jill Belch, aged 69, and she was helped by her daughter Joanna. They raised a massive £439,197 that has been used to help both care homes and GPs with PPE equipment.

Both Jill and Joanna were thrilled when X-Men’s James not only backed the fundraiser but donated a massive £50,000.


Joanna, aged 29, said “We were totally blown away by what James did.

“It was a really special moment when we saw the fundraiser go up by £50,000 and his name next to it. We thought, ‘What a generous person’.


“We’ve had people donate from all over the world.

“It’s amazing to have raised so much money, and we’ve had so many messages saying we’ve helped save lives.”

The fundraiser has been able to buy over a million items of PPE, and the masks, scrubs and gowns have been delivered by around 40 volunteer drivers in a staggering 600 journeys. The idea came after Jill had been tracking the COVID-19 pandemic and became worried that there was not enough PPE for medics.

