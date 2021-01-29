TWITTER has suspended the official account of Spain’s right-wing Vox Party for a tweet on Islamic immigration that they say violated its hate speech rules.

-- Advertisement --



The tech giant Twitter said that they had briefly suspended the official account of Spain’s right-wing Vox party as one of their tweets had violated their hate speech policy. In order to unlock their account, the company said, all the party needed to do was remove the “offensive” tweet.

The post in question referred to what Vox sees as the “dangerous Islamisation of Catalonia” – in which the right-wing party decried the increasing numbers of Muslims residing in Spain’s second most multicultural region after Madrid.

Referring to Muslims, Vox’s post claimed that “they account for approximately 0.2% (of the population) and are responsible for 93% of (police) complaints. Most are from the Maghreb.” They added that in the face of this “imported crime”, which they say is ignored by other parties, “only Vox remains!”.

Twitter, who maintain that they are an “impartial” company politically, explained that they deemed the post to be “Inciting fear against a group of people because of their origin or nationality”, which they assert “has no place in our service.”

Vox is currently Spain’s third-largest political force, having risen to prominence on a hardline anti-immigration agenda. Meanwhile, the surrounding social media companies’ abilities to censor political groups has been the subject of debate recently – following the decision by several platforms to permanently ban the accounts of controversial former US President Donald Trump.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vox Party Account Suspended for Tweet Violating Hate Speech Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.