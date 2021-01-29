VALENCIAN government extends bar and restaurant closures and makes mask-wearing mandatory on the beach

The Ministry of Health of the Valencian Community has announced on Friday, January 29, that the hospitality industry will remain closed until February 15. In addition, mask-wearing will become mandatory on all urban beaches and while carrying out any sporting activities, whether on public roads or in green areas. These new regulations, which will be published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) tomorrow (Saturday, January 30) will come into effect on Monday, February 1.

The new restrictions are to be understood in conjunction with the measures previously introduced by the regional president, Ximo Puig, on January 26. By these rules, only cohabitants are allowed to mix in private homes and a maximum of two people from different households are allowed to meet in public places. In addition, all cities in the Valencia region with a population of more than 50,000 will be subject to perimeter closures from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays. These restrictions also remain in place until February 15.

The major change to the current restrictions is the requirement of wearing a mask while on the beach or carrying out sporting activities. According to officials, the wearing of a mask will be mandatory for people over six years of age “during the practice of physical activity or any other activity within urban centres” as well as “in natural spaces, or outdoors in populated areas, beaches or swimming pools.”

In nature areas or beaches located outside urban centres, a mask is recommended but not mandatory.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow when full details are published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, January 30.

