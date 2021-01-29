UNUSUAL almond blossoms lift spirits in Alicante as spring-like weather causes trees to bloom in abundance

The unseasonal good weather, with temperatures more common for spring than winter, has lifted everyone’s spirits in recent days and is a welcome distraction from the pandemic that continues to sweep the country. As well as finally allowing people to bask on Alicante’s beautiful beaches, the rise in temperatures has had another unexpected benefit; an abundance of almond trees, which can be found throughout the province, have begun to bloom early, displaying their pretty flowers for all to admire.

With thermometers displaying upwards of 27 degrees in many areas, the blooming has begun around three weeks earlier than is typical, the flowers bathing the fields in a shimmering white glow.

According to local forecaster Lluís Francés, the unusually warm temperatures are brought by warm tropical winds coming from the west. However, as with all good things, the balmy interlude is set to come to an abrupt end, as winds will increase and temperatures will drop come Saturday, January 30.

“The saying goes that a hot January carries the devil in its belly; so we are going to monitor a possible very cold pick-up for the beginning of February,” Lluís Francés, president of MeteoVinalopó added.

According to figures released by Observatory of Climatology of the University of Alicante, January 28 registered a whopping 29.2 degrees on thermometers, equalling a record last hit in 1982.

