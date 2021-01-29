Understanding your pet holistically

MARIANNE DANHIEUX is a Costa Blanca-based holistic veterinarian whose three new books are now available in English.

Give your animal a flower, Understanding and helping your dog in a holistic way and The Eastern element of your animal are self-published and more information about them can be obtained by emailing Ms Danhieux at zanzibar7711@outlook.com or sending a WhatsApp to 636 561 919.

Writing for other vets and universities but also pet owners, she gives an insight into understanding pets and helping them in a natural way with herbs, pet-wellness, homeopathy and natural therapies.

Ms Danhieux’s training completed, she specialised in veterinary medicine, giving symposiums and lectures at universities all over the world.

She now lives in La Marina (Elche) and works as an animal communicator, giving and sharing her advice and knowledge with animal hospitals and centres.

