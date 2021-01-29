Understanding your pet holistically

: HOLISTIC HELP: Marianne Danhieux’s books, now in English, give an insight into pets Photo credit: Marianne Danhieux

MARIANNE DANHIEUX is a Costa Blanca-based holistic veterinarian whose three new books are now available in English.

Give your animal a flower, Understanding and helping your dog in a holistic way and The Eastern element of your animal are self-published and more information about them can be obtained by emailing Ms Danhieux at zanzibar7711@outlook.com or sending a WhatsApp to 636 561 919.

Writing for other vets and universities but also pet owners, she gives an insight into understanding pets and helping them in a natural way with herbs, pet-wellness, homeopathy and natural therapies.

Ms Danhieux’s training completed, she specialised in veterinary medicine, giving symposiums and lectures at universities all over the world.


She now lives in La Marina (Elche) and works as an animal communicator, giving and sharing her advice and knowledge with animal hospitals and centres.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

