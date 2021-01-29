UN Chief Says Regulation Needed to Curb Power of Big Tech

THE UN Secretary-General has told a press conference that the international community needs to impose regulation to curb the power of big tech companies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the big tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, use their data mining abilities not only to sell advertisements but also to “control” populations and “change our behaviour”.

Asked whether he thought that Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms were right to ban Donald Trump towards the end of his Presidency, the UN chief said that “mechanisms” needed to be put in place “in which there’s a regulatory framework with rules that allow for that to be done”.

Guterres said he doesn’t think “that we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies”. The power of social media giants over politics and society have been in the public spotlight since around 2016 when the election of Donald Trump and the UK Brexit vote caused critics to analyse the practises of how big tech can influence the public.

Speaking at the virtually held World Economic Forum on Wednesday (January 27th), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that big tech companies “in some areas have de facto become rivals to the government”.

