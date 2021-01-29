Blankets Of Snow Expected To Bring ‘Significant’ Disruption At The Weekend.

AT LEAST seven inches of snow is expected to fall today as Britain braces for two days of flash floods and power cuts. The Met Office has issued a total of three yellow weather warnings as the UK also prepares itself for torrential rainfall this weekend.

-- Advertisement --



Heavy snowfall will bring significant disruption to travel across parts of central and northern Scotland – with a yellow warning in place until midday, say the MET office. Up to seven inches of snow is set to settle in Scotland – with flakes continuing to fall into the weekend.

Power cuts may occur during the extreme weather, and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. It comes after large swathes of the UK were blanketed in snow last weekend.

The Met Office said the country had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in England recorded accumulations of two inches or more for three days consecutively.

The freezing air could also send a shiver through northern parts of England as Carlisle could see -5C at the start of next month with London and Surrey expected to average 0C during this period. Scotland is also forecast to be battered by “winter storms” as the latest snow depth models show 33 inches (84cm) on Thursday, February 11.

The Met Office’s forecast for the start of February added snow could fall on lower ground too. The forecast said: “Going into next week, it is likely that unsettled conditions will dominate, with low pressure systems moving in off the Atlantic- the weather will be changeable.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Blankets Of Snow Expected To Bring ‘Significant’ Disruption At The Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.