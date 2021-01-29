UK Sex Workers Face Worse Conditions During Pandemic

BRITISH charities and NGOs have warned that UK sex workers are facing worse conditions and a greater risk of violence during the pandemic.

According to top UK charities, Britain’s thousands of illegal UK sex workers have seen their conditions worsen during the pandemic as desperate financial situations and a lack of support services lead to increased exploitation and insecurity.

Many women who had escaped the sex industry have been forced to return, while many who had previously catered to private regular clients are now back to working the dangerous streets of Britain’s cities. As unemployment rocketed during the pandemic, many women were forced into sex work for the first time.

Clients have reportedly abused the desperation of many prostitutes to carry out violence and abuse, according to charities including Beyond the Streets, English Collective for Prostitutes, and Umbrella Lane. They claim that as support services for sex workers, addicts, and violence survivors have moved online due to Covid restrictions many women have found themselves unable to access much-needed help.

Activists have reported that a pandemic induced spike in depression, anxiety, isolation, and substance dependency among UK sex workers has led many to commit suicide. Due to their marginalised status in society, charities claim that prostitutes often struggle to avail of government support and services.

