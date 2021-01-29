Teenagers brag about stabbing 15-year-old girl to death

FOUR teenage girls were arrested for the fatal stabbing of another, 15, in a Walmart store in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Videos, photos and posts of the whole murder were posted live on Facebook from inside the store which, according to local sheriff Tony Mancuso, were “very disturbing”.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed who shared the content to social media.

A fight broke out in the store between the teenagers, although investigators believe it may have started at a nearby cinema. Once in the store the attackers stole knives which were used in the fatal attack.

The footage shows the girls bragging about the killing, saying, “I don’t give f***. If she killed her, she killed her. Oh f***ing well. She dead now.”

When the girls are seen fleeing the Walmart car park in a vehicle, one of them screams: “Just stabbed someone at Walmart. We just stabbed that b**** in her heart. We don’t give a f***.”

Another girl yells: “She’s leaking y’all.”

As they drive off, one of them mocks the victim for screaming “I’m bleeding”.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and three other girls, aged 12, 13 and 14, were arrested on charges of being principals to second-degree murder of the 15-year-old girl.

Sheriff Mancuso said that “there appeared to be no remorse. It was very cold.”

