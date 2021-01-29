Spanish Youtube Sensation Gonzalo Sapiña Arrested In Andorran Cryptocurrency Fraud.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Civil Guard and the Andorran Police have arrested six men for an alleged crime of fraud by an Andorran company dedicated to trading and training investments in cryptocurrencies. Those arrested were part of the GNZ Academy company, which offers courses on its website ranging from €99 to €599 euros.

Among those arrested is the well-known youtube ‘sensation’ Gonzalo Sapiña. Sapiña is a media influencer who has more than 90,000 followers on Instagram, he became famous for his classes on digital investments. At 34, he rose to fame in 2013 when his idea of ​​a solidarity cafe became a massive success into Italy, it was based on leaving a paid coffee in a bar for the poor.

The investigation, in which Europol was involved, ended with a joint police operation on January 18 to make the arrests, the Mossos explained in a statement. The detainees were between 20 and 34 years old, and the agents also searched the homes of the suspects, confiscating eight vehicles, and several electronic devices that they will now analyse to clarify the charges laid against the group.

They also recovered “several financial assets that were on digital platforms for the exchange of cryptocurrencies or exchanges and digital money transfers”, which add up to about 70,000 euros.

The operation was directed by the criminal search unit specialized in economic crimes of the Andorran Police, and the judicial police of the Civil Guard of Huesca, the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Mossos and members of Europol collaborated in the case and the subsequent arrests.

